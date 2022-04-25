Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day
Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 25, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will hold a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation.
2. Governor R. N. Ravi is set to take part in Vice Chancellors meeting today.
3. Demand for grants Forest Department, Environment, Youth Welfare and Sports Development to be presented in the Assembly proccedings today.
4. TNRDC will continue collecting toll on ECR even after NHAI takes over the road. This, to help the company to repay part of the loan it owes to banks.
5. Police have detected an app being used by drug peddlers for selling ganja in the city.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.