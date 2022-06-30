Tamil Nadu to organise the next mega vaccination camp on July 10

The Health Minister distributes masks as part of awareness campaign in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government will organise the next mega vaccination camp on July 10 across one lakh places, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

Launching an awareness campaign by distributing 50,000 masks within four hours in Chennai, he said the mega vaccination camp, the 31st such camp to be organised by the government, would be held at 3,000 places in Chennai alone.

The Minister said 38,22,647 persons had not taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yet, and 1,10,12,627 persons had not taken the second dose. The mega vaccination camp would target these persons.

Highlighting the gradual increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily in the State, he said the cases would likely increase further. He stressed the need for people to adhere to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, especially the mask mandate.

He said that around 50% of the fresh cases were reported from Chennai. He added that around 95% of the active cases in the State did not require hospitalisation.

As part of the campaign organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation along with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, thousands of masks were distributed at Luz Corner junction at Mylapore.

Chennai Mayor R. Priya; Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu; Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumar; Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare P. Senthil Kumar; and other senior officials participated in the campaign.