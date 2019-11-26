Tamil Nadu to have 7,500 smart classrooms by December, says Education Minister

State School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said that 7,500 smart classrooms would be set up in schools in Tamil Nadu by December. Mr. Sengottaiyan said, “₹28, 757 crores has been allotted for education in the State. We are offering a stipend of Rs.100 per day for students excelling in sports. The Chief Minister is considering increasing this amount.”

Talking about women’s security and the law and order situation in the State, Mr. Sengottaiyan said, “Some say the law and order situation is worse in the State. But Tamil Nadu tops in the nation in its law and order situation. When India attained Independence, Mahatma Gandhi said that India would have attained full Independence only when women wearing jewellery are able to walk alone safely in the night. Gandhi’s dream is getting fulfilled in Tamil Nadu today.”

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that smart classes would be set up at 7,500 schools in the State. “Smart classes would be set up at 7,500 schools for classes 6-8 by December for the benefit of students. Also, considering the well-being of students, we have ordered a 10-minute water break after each class,” he said.

Mr. Sengottaiyan inaugurated the 37th State level Bharathiar Day games at Bharathiar College of Arts and Science for Women at Deviyakurichi here. District Collector S.A. Raman and legislators took part in the event. According to officials, 10 types of team sports would be held at 11 centres here between November 26 and 30. A total of 3, 462 boys and 3,462 girls will be taking part in competitions here, officials said.