Tamil Nadu signs eight MoUs worth ₹10,399 crore, to create employment for over 13,000 people

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹10,399 crore that will create employment opportunities for over 13,507 people. The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappaddi K. Palaniswami.

The biggest deal was signed by Vikram Solar, a solar energy solutions provider, specialising in high efficiency PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions. Vikram Solar will be investing ₹5,423 crore in Kancheepuram and provide employment to 7,542 persons over the next few years. In Tamil Nadu, the firm will be focussing on making solar cells and modules.

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani Group company has inked an MoU worth ₹4,000 crore and has committed to give jobs to 2,500 people. According to government officials, the firm will be setting up a data centre park. The proposed data centre park will be built on a 13-acre campus and will host four data centre buildings with a capacity of 20,000 racks.

ELGi Equipments and CGD Satharai Private Limited will be investing ₹250 crore each. ELGi Equipments has said that it would be hiring over 600 people while CGD Satharai has given a commitment to hire around 1,500 persons. NDR Integrated Industrial Park has signed an MoU worth ₹200 core. The firm will be developing an industrial park and will provide over 500 jobs.

Coimbatore-based Aqua Group, which manufactures water pumps for agriculture, commercial and domestic sectors has signed a MoU deal for ₹200 crore. Another Coimbatore-based firm, JS Autocast, manufacturer of raw and machined ductile iron castings for international brands has given an investment commitment of ₹40 crore. GI Agro Tech will be investing ₹36 crore and hiring around 465 people.

A senior government official said that more MoUs will be signed in the coming days. Last week, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, in a meeting, had said that the government will be signing 20 more MoUs.