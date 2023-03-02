HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu reports 16 fresh COVID-19 infections

March 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo used for representational purposes.

File photo used for representational purposes. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

With 16 persons, including a passenger from Malaysia, testing positive in the State for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the number of persons under treatment rose to 102 as on date. So far, 35,94,903 persons have been infected. Three persons from Chennai, two each from Coimbatore, Ranipet and Krishnagiri and one each from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, the Nilgiris and Tiruvallur tested positive. As many as 10 persons recovered from the infection. This took the total number of recoveries to 35,56,752. So far, 38,049 persons have died, according to the daily bulletin from Public Health department.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.