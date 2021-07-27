Tamil Nadu records 1,785 fresh cases

Case tally surpasses 25.5 lakh; State adds 50,000 cases in 21 days

With 1,785 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, the State’s overall tally surpassed 25.5 lakh.

The State has added 50,000 more cases to its tally in 21 days. So far, 25,50,282 people have tested positive.

As the daily tally fell below the 1,800-mark, fresh cases remained concentrated in a handful of districts. Coimbatore recorded 164 cases, followed by Erode with 127 cases. A total of 122 people tested positive in Chennai, while Salem recorded 102 cases. The cases once again crossed 100 in Thanjavur as 103 persons were found to be positive. Chengalpattu and Tiruppur recorded 96 and 90 cases respectively.

The State reported 26 deaths due to COVID-19. There were no fatalities in 22 districts. There were four deaths each in Coimbatore and Thanjavur, and two each in Chennai, Kanniyakumari, Perambalur and Salem.

Two of the deceased were in their 30s. One of them was a 35-year-old woman from Thoothukudi, who was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on July 10. She had no co-morbidities. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on July 20. So far, 33,937 people have succumbed to the infection.

The number of people currently under treatment stood at 22,762. Of them, 2,028 patients were in Coimbatore. There were 1,502 active cases in Chennai and 1,494 active cases in Erode.

As many as 2,361 people were discharged after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 1,37,292 samples were tested. So far, 3,66,72,027 samples have been tested.

The State received four lakh doses of Covishield on Monday.

Another 3,04,707 people, including 1,70,702 in the 18-44 age group and 96,491 aged 45 to 59 years, were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Vaccination coverage

This took the overall coverage so far in government vaccination centres to 1,97,98,121.

The cumulative total of coverage in private centres stood at 14,22,108.