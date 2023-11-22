HamberMenu
Karaikal, Puducherry declare rain holiday for schools today

The Nagapattinam district Collector Johny Tom Varghese and Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi have advised headmasters of respective schools to decide on declaring holiday

November 22, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated rainfall over Tamil Nadu until November 23, 2023. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated rainfall over Tamil Nadu until November 23, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Following heavy rains across Tamil Nadu until Wednesday morning, Karaikal District Collector A. Kulothungan has declared a rain holiday for all schools in the district today.

The Nagapattinam district Collector Johny Tom Varghese and Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi have advised headmasters of respective schools to decide on declaring holiday on Wednesday at local level as both districts continue to witness heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all schools in the region due to rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated rainfall over Tamil Nadu until November 23, 2023. Two weather systems over the Bay of Bengal will influence fairly widespread rains over the State till the weekend. Heavy rains may batter one or two places in many districts till Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre attributed the rainfall to two weather systems that would largely influence fairly widespread rains, which indicates rains covering 75% of the weather stations, this week. Besides a cyclonic circulation persisting over Comorin area, another cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast would trigger steady rains over the State and Puducherry. Another trough in easterly would also aid rains over the region.

