Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 12, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Demand for Grants for Highways and Public Works Departments to be presented during Assembly proceedings today.

2. Madurai Bench of the High Court will continue to hear the PIL petition regarding barbers refusing to give haircuts to Scheduled Castes people in Pudupatti in Pudukkottai district.

3. Day 4 of Coimbatore Vizha will take place today.

4. The POCSO Court in Tiruppur awards 40 years of imprisonment to a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020.

5. Tiruchi Rural Police seizes 460 kg of banned tobacco substances during a raid conducted in a godown near Tiruchi.

6. Online registration of Jallikattu bulls and tamers will commence in Virudhunagar.

7. Memorial event dedicated to nadaswaram exponent Sheik Chinna Moulana is set to honour upcoming artistes and veteran musicians.

8. Salem Corporation to hold an emergency meeting today.

9. Madurai Corporation council meeting to take place today.

10. Krishnagiri SP has called for a press meet, for the first time after taking charge recently.

11. MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko to participate in Iftar party in Palayamkottai.

