Tamil Nadu

Disaster helpline launched

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Tuesday said the public can call 9445869848 for alerting government agencies about disasters in their areas.

In a statement, Mr. Ramachandran said people could alert agencies through the Citizen's Corner on the portal of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The mobile app, TNSMART, and social media accounts of the SDMA were being used to alert the public about the forecasts of natural disasters. Alerts from the India Meteorological Department and the Central Water Commission were shared. The helpline 9445869848 would work 24 hours, in addition to the existing 1070 line and such inputs would be sent to officials in the departments concerned immediately for necessary action, he said. They could use 1070 helpline for making phone calls with such inputs, the Minister said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 11:28:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-launches-new-disaster-helpline/article34764565.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY