Tamil Nadu increases allocation for meals to children under ICDS by ₹41 crore

February 01, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As directed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday increased the financial allocation for providing hot cooked meals to children in the age group of two to six under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) by ₹41.14 crore annually.

The additional expenditure of ₹41.14 crore would benefit over 11.50 lakh children, an official release said. With the increase in funds, ₹2.39 will now be allocated per child a day to meet the expenditure towards vegetables, condiments, and fuel. Earlier, to meet the expenditure towards vegetables, condiments, and fuel, ₹1.52 per child per day would be spent on three days (Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday) when dal was used and ₹1.81 would be spent for three days (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday) when dhal was not used.

