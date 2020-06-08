Tamil Nadu Hoteliers Assn. seek more relaxations

Tamil Nadu Hoteliers Association president M. Venkatasubbu said that only 70-75 % of restaurants in the State were operational from Monday and in Chennai it was only 25%.

The government has sanctioned staff strength of 50% and this has affected livelihoods of 7 lakh workers, who were jobless for more than two months.

Hotelliers have agreed to maintain physical distance between the staff at the kitchen and dining areas and the number of items served were reduced, he said. The restaurants were allowed till 8 p.m., whereas bus services are there till 9 p.m. "We should be allowed to work till 10 p.m.", he said and added that permission for air conditioners was given in areas where the temperatures are less than 30*c, whereas here the temperature is too hot. Permission should be extended to run AC restaurants with minimum entry of customers in halls, he suggested.