Tamil Nadu has seen 3.66 lakh lockdown violations so far

The total number of violations touched 3,66,430 across the State during the lockdown period which began from March 24. According to police, 3,86,509 violators were arrested and released on bail immediately. Over 3,25,851 vehicles were seized and ₹ 3.76 crore has been collected as fines from the violators.
The Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy has appealed to public not to venture out unnecessarily and follow the prohibitory orders promulgated by government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
