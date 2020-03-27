Tamil Nadu govt sets operation time for shops selling essential commodities, food delivery services

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said that from Sunday, shops selling vegetables and essential commodities will function only between 6 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. Petrol and diesel stations will also work only between 6 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

Mr. Palaniswami also requested that “persons, who returned from abroad since February 15 and those who were in physical contact with them should voluntarily go for self-quarantine: They have to intimate local bodies over this.”

Regarding food delivery services, Mr. Palaniswami said: “Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats will deliver food between 7 and 9.30 a.m. for breakfast, 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. for lunch and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. for dinner.”