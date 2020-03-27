Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt sets operation time for shops selling essential commodities, food delivery services

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chairs a meeting with Ministres and senior officers to review the coronavirus situation, in Chennai. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chairs a meeting with Ministres and senior officers to review the coronavirus situation, in Chennai. File   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

From Sunday, petrol and diesel stations will also work only between 6 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said that from Sunday, shops selling vegetables and essential commodities will function only between 6 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. Petrol and diesel stations will also work only between 6 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

Mr. Palaniswami also requested that “persons, who returned from abroad since February 15 and those who were in physical contact with them should voluntarily go for self-quarantine: They have to intimate local bodies over this.”

Regarding food delivery services, Mr. Palaniswami said: “Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats will deliver food between 7 and 9.30 a.m. for breakfast, 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. for lunch and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. for dinner.”

