Tamil Nadu govt. extends lockdown till August 31, but announces fresh relaxations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced an extension of the lockdown to curb the COVID-19 spread across the State till August 31. But he also announced fresh relaxations for areas under the Chennai city police and in other parts of the State. Obtaining an e-pass will remain mandatory for inter-district and inter-State travel.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said a complete lockdown would be imposed across the State on all Sundays — August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Passengers who have flights on these Sundays can show their air tickets as proof if they are stopped for checking while going to airports, a senior official said.

Public bus transport and rail and air traffic shall remain suspended and all public entertainment options shall be out of bounds. Large gatherings of any nature will not be allowed and gyms will remain closed. As for areas under the Chennai city police, Mr. Palaniswami said groceries and provision stores would be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., a one-hour extension. Other shops that were allowed to operate earlier between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. would also be allowed to remain open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“E-commerce companies are allowed to ship both essential and non-essential goods,” the Chief Minister said. Restaurants and tea shops would be allowed to take in customers up to 50% of their seating capacity between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. in non-air-conditioned dining facilities. Restaurants can offer parcel services between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., as earlier, he said. Small temples (with an annual income less than ₹10,000), churches and mosques in village panchayats, town panchayats and municipal limits would be allowed to open for worship with permission from the Collectors. Prominent places of worship and those within the Chennai Corporation limits would not be allowed to open, he said.

He announced fresh relaxations in areas under the Chennai city police from August 1. All commercial establishments, private companies and export units that are operating with 50% workforce would be allowed to run with 75% workforce, he said.

In other districts, as small temples (with an annual income less than ₹10,000), churches and mosques located in village panchayats have already been allowed to open, these places of worship in town panchayats and municipal limits would be allowed to open with permission from the Collectors. They have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure issued earlier. “Prominent places of worship and those within Corporation limits could not be allowed to open for worship,” he said.

“E-passes have to be obtained from District Collectors/the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation while moving between districts and into Tamil Nadu, like before,” he said.

Though the Centre on Wednesday said e-passes would not be required for inter-State or intra-State travel , Chief Secretary K Shanmugam pointed out that the same points were there even in the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry on Unlock 2 on June 29. He told The Hindu that States “do impose restrictions.”

Another official explained that the States are permitted to make the lockdown conditions more severe than what has been allowed by the Centre but not to relax them beyond the Union government’s stipulations.

Independence Day would be celebrated on August 15 across the State in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Centre and with strict adherence to precautionary measures, including physical distancing and wearing of masks, the Chief Minister said.

Calling for cooperation from people, Mr. Palaniswami said fresh relaxations would be allowed as and when required, based on the conditions. He said the decision to extend the lockdown was based on the inputs from the Collectors, medical and public health experts and senior Ministers.