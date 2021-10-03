Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

The Governor also visited the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Chennai

Governor R.N.Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Kamarajar Salai, on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary. They also witnessed the Bhajan and Charkha spinning by members of the Chennai Sarvodhaya Sangam.

Later, the Governor visited the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Chennai where he inaugurated Khadi rebate sales and purchased and paid for a Thanjavur plate and a statue of Lord Nataraja. Mr. Ravi highlighted the historical significance of Khadi and appealed to youngsters to purchase the cloth to strengthen the campaign ‘Vocal for Local’ and to help the weavers. R. Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles participated in the function.

Following this, Mr. Ravi paid floral tributes to the Gandhi Statue in the campus of Raj Bhavan. Anandrao V. Patil, Secretary to Governor, and staff of Raj Bhavan also participated.

Later, the Governor inaugurated a three-day long exhibition highlighting dedicated life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Koyambedu, being conducted by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Chennai under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. He released two books titled Gandhi Ordained in South Africa, written by J.N. Uppal and The Story of India’s Partion, written by Raguvendra Tanwar. First copies of these books were received by former IAS officers D.K.Oza and Naresh Gupta, respectively.