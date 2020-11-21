Tamil Nadu Governor promulgates ordinance to ban online gaming

It provides for ₹5,000 fine, prison term

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday promulgated an ordinance to ban online gaming in the State, providing for the levy of a ₹5,000 fine and six months’ imprisonment for those found to be engaging in it.

An official statement from the Raj Bhavan noted that innocent people, mainly youngsters, were being cheated due to online gaming, and some had even been pushed to take the extreme step.

“In order to avoid such incidents of suicide and protect innocent people from the evils of online gaming, the State government has submitted a proposal to the Governor to promulgate an ordinance by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), the Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1888) and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859),” the statement added.

Wagering or betting

The ordinance provides for banning persons who are wagering or betting in cyber space using computers or any communication device or resource.

People who open/keep common gaming houses will be punished with a fine of ₹10,000 and two years' imprisonment, the statement added.

Transfer of funds

The ordinance provides for banning “electronic transfer of funds” for wagering or betting, distributing the winnings or prize money.

It also provides for punishing the persons running the company which conducts online gaming through wagering and betting.

