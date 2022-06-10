Tamil Nadu Governor interacts with family members of INA veterans

Special Correspondent June 10, 2022 21:29 IST

Special Correspondent June 10, 2022 21:29 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday interacted with a delegation of family members of Indian National Army (INA) founded by Nethaji Subhas Chandra Bose from across the country and from Singapore and Malaysia.

During his interaction with the delegation in the Raj Bhavan that included children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of INA veterans, he heard the tales of INA’s glorious war against the British.

The Governor recalled his earlier tenure in Nagaland, where he visited the Ruzhazo village, which Nethaji made his operational headquarters for waging war against the British in 1944, a Raj Bhavan communication said.

He said the people of Nagaland loved Netaji so much that they had preserved the wooden plank on which Nethaji slept in the hut of Dr. Vekho Swuro from Nagaland, a member of the INA veteran family delegations is son of an INA veteran.