Tamil Nadu government plans to double farmers’ income, says Chief Minister

The Tamil Nadu government is working on a plan to double farmers’ income by procuring the produce directly from growers for exports, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Sunday.
Beginning his electioneering at Villiseri near Kovilpatti, he said the plan would also weed out middlemen and ensure a good price for farmers on the spot. The produce would be exported based on demand. This strategy would double farmers’ income in the near future, he said.
Mr. Palaniswami said the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme had helped to revive the neglected irrigation tanks and supply channels and enabled farmers to grow crops on more area. The government had also helped out farmers in times of drought and heavy rain through timely distribution of crop insurance benefits and relief. Farmers had received ₹9,400 crore in crop insurance benefits in the past four years, he said.
The 7.5% reservation for government school students helped 313 candidates join MBBS and 92 candidates pursue BDS this year. Most of them were the children of farmers, he said.
