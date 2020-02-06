Tamil Nadu Forest Minister makes tribal children remove his slippers

The inauguration of the rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday was overshadowed by an incident in which Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan made tribal children remove his slippers so that he could enter a shrine at the camp.
Mr. Sreenivasan, who was to enter a small shrine at the elephant camp, asked two minor boys, both tribal residents, to remove his slippers so that he could enter. When waiting photographers tried to take photographs, Mr. Sreenivasan asked them to stop, while Coonoor MLA, ‘Shanthi’ A. Ramu, tried to block photographers from getting a clear picture.
The two boys were then asked by another member of Mr. Sreenivasan’s entourage to pick up the slippers and leave them at the entrance of the shrine.
Officials said the two boys were students and the children of mahouts at the camp.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.