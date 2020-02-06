Tamil Nadu Forest Minister makes tribal children remove his slippers

The inauguration of the rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday was overshadowed by an incident in which Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan made tribal children remove his slippers so that he could enter a shrine at the camp.

Mr. Sreenivasan, who was to enter a small shrine at the elephant camp, asked two minor boys, both tribal residents, to remove his slippers so that he could enter. When waiting photographers tried to take photographs, Mr. Sreenivasan asked them to stop, while Coonoor MLA, ‘Shanthi’ A. Ramu, tried to block photographers from getting a clear picture.

The two boys were then asked by another member of Mr. Sreenivasan’s entourage to pick up the slippers and leave them at the entrance of the shrine.

Officials said the two boys were students and the children of mahouts at the camp.