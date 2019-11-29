Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency launches YouTube channel to put out video explainers for official procedures

On its newly-launched YouTube channel, the agency will provide details on procedures for government services such as obtaining community certificates

The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) will soon be putting out a series of videos on its newly-launched YouTube channel, which will explain and provide details on procedures for obtaining various government services. The channel was officially launched a few days ago by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during CII Connect 2019, an annual information, communication and technology conference.

“The idea is to have one educational video a week through this channel. We have an in-house team who are working on the content for these videos,” said Santosh K. Misra, CEO and Commissioner, TNeGA. Through this channel, the government will explain in a simple manner the process around several government services including getting income certificates, nativity certificates, and community certificates, offered through the eSevai citizen portal.

“The bigger objective is to make people across the state IT literate. They should know how to browse and apply for certificates online sitting at their homes,” Mr. Misra said. To start with, TNeGA intends to promote this channel though social media platforms and through digi volunteers.

A few weeks ago, the department had put out a message on social media inviting students and members of the public to become digi (or digital) volunteers. “For the first meeting, a lot of youngsters and even CEOs of firms turned up and many of them agreed to be digi volunteers,” said Mr. Misra.

TNeGA is looking for over 1 lakh digi volunteers in the next few months. “They will be our brand ambassadors,” Mr. Misra said.

