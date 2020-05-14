Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister welcomes Union Finance Minister’s announcements, looks forward to more

In separate letters to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, O. Panneerselvam said the measures announced were well thought out and timely

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special economic package of ₹20 lakh crore to overcome the losses due to COVID-19 in the country, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said they were well thought-out measures and the State was looking forward to the next set of announcements.

In separate letters to Mr. Modi and Ms. Sitharaman, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Panneerselvam (who also holds the finance portfolio) said: “This well thought out set of measures covering a range of sectors will not only provide timely financial relief and liquidity but also stimulate the revival of the economy.”

During a press meet on Wednesday evening, Ms. Sitharaman announced 15 measures to help MSMEs, non-banking finance companies, electricity distribution companies and real estate developers and contractors.

“We [Tamil Nadu] look forward to the next set of announcements providing relief to other sectors of the economy and also to State governments, which are in urgent need of financial support. I congratulate the Prime Minister on the imaginative and fiscally sustainable set of measures. I’m confident that these and the remaining measures the Government of India under your leadership will announce, will ease the Indian economy back on a high growth path,” he said.

