Tamil Nadu reports 2,652 fresh cases

3,104 persons discharged; 36 more die of infection; 31,819 patients under treatment

With 2,652 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, the total number of infections recorded in the State has risen to 25,21,438.

As many as 3,104 persons were discharged after treatment, and the total number of persons discharged has gone up to 24,56,165 persons.

Public health officials recorded 36 more deaths as having been caused by the infection. Thus far, 33,454 persons have succumbed to the infection, according to the daily health bulletin. The State has 31,819 patients under treatment.

High caseload

Eight districts — Chennai (165), Coimbatore (290), Chengalpattu (139), Erode (193), Salem (170), Thanjavur (191), Tiruppur (157) and Tiruchi (103) — continued to report the most number of cases. Ramanathapuram (19), Tenkasi (17), Tirunelveli (16) and Perambalur (12) had the lowest number of fresh infections.

In Chennai the number of active cases stood at 1,680. As many as 25,200 samples were tested in the city.

So far, 5,35,278 persons have tested positive in the district and 5,25,336 have been discharged. The district has recorded 8,262 deaths.

As many as 12 persons have died at private hospitals and 24 at government hospitals. While seven persons with no co-morbidities died, 29 persons died of pre-existing health conditions.

A 64-year-old man from Nagapattinam, who was admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on June 29, tested positive the next day. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on July 10. An 88-year-old man from Kanniyakumari tested positive on July 1, and was admitted to Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital on July 8. He died on July 10, and the hospital cited COVID-19 pneumonia as the cause of death.

Tests and vaccination

The bulletin said 1,40,463 RT-PCR tests were done and 1,39,428 persons were tested. So far, 3,46,86,755 tests have been done and 3,38,29,697 persons have been tested.

As many as 3,79,277 persons were administered vaccines at 2,142 sessions across the State on Monday. Among them were 608 healthcare workers and 2,570 frontline workers.

A total of 1,90,544 persons in the 18-44 age group; 1,36,675 persons in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities; and 48,880 senior citizens were inoculated. So far, 1,66,41,262 have been vaccinated.