Tamil Nadu CM unveils skill training centres for healthcare, logistics

The centres are aimed at imparting high-end skills training to employees, and achieving excellence in the healthcare and logistics sectors

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday unveiled the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare and Apex Skill Development Centre for Logistics, aimed at achieving excellence in these two sectors. Both the initiatives have the assistance of the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) as part of the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme (TNIPP) Phase - II.

The TN Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare in Guindy here -- a joint venture between Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and Kauvery Hospital -- is aimed at imparting high-end skills training in the healthcare sector. It also aims at providing high technology demand-driven skill development courses so as to develop a pool of highly skilled healthcare workforce. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has joined the initiative. In view of the pandemic, the centre is to offer skill training in handling COVID-19 cases, an official release stated.

The Apex Skill Development Centre for Logistics in Oragadam near here, another such arrangement between the TNSDC and the Logistics Skill Sector Council and TVS Logistics, is a state-of-the-art facility located in the industrial hub near Chennai, aimed at improving skills for workers involved in the logistics sector.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Central Footwear Training Institute and the TNSDC for setting up an institute at Vaniyambadi at a cost of ₹20.37 crore, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Palaniswami also virtually inaugurated new buildings for the Revenue Department constructed in Chennai and Perambalur districts at a total cost of ₹4.76 crore. The CM also unveiled new infrastructure on Dr. Thangaraj Road in Madurai for the welfare of over 100 children constructed by the Social Welfare Department at a ₹5 crore.

Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Rural Industries P. Benjamin, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present during these events.