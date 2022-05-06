Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hands over kit to medical students
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R. S. Rajakannappan and senior officials were also present
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, on May 6, handed over kits containing medical equipment to two students of the Government Kallar Reclamation school who have obtained admissions to medical- and dental colleges.
S. Thangapechi of Government Kallar Reclamation School at Vikramangalam in Madurai district has secured admission to MBBS course in Sri Moogambika Institute of Medical Sciences in Kanniyakumari district. S. Bhuvaneswari of Government Kallar Reclamation School at Chekkanoorani in Madurai district has got admission to BDS course in Madha Dental College in Kundrathur. Both the students got admission under the 7.5% reservation category for government school students.
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R. S. Rajakannappan and senior officials were also present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.