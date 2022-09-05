Tamil Nadu CM Stalin gives Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a tour of Anna Centenary Library

“Both the Chief Ministers interacted with students from model schools in Ariyalur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchi, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts,” an official release said.

“Both the Chief Ministers interacted with students from model schools in Ariyalur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchi, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts,” an official release said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal visited Anna Centenary Library at Kotturpuram in Chennai on September 5, where they also interacted with students from model schools.

After the inauguration of Pudhumai Penn scheme in Bharathi Women’s College, both the Chief Ministers visited the state-of-the-art library near Anna University, which has a collection of more than six lakh books. The library was the brainchild of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, father of Mr. Stalin.

Mr. Stalin gave a tour of various sections in the library to Mr. Kejriwal. In the visitors' book, Mr. Kejriwal wrote: "It's a pleasure to visit this library. Such huge collection of books and manuscripts so well managed and kept. It's not just Tamil Nadu's pride but India's pride. Keep it up."

Later, both the Chief Ministers interacted with students from model schools in Ariyalur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchi, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, an official release said.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.