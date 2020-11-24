Tamil Nadu CM launches ‘Thee’ app

The app is for the general public to reach the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services in cases of fires, floods, mishaps in wells, chemical or gas leaks and other accidents

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday launched ‘Thee’, a mobile phone-based application for the benefit of the general public to reach out to the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services when in need.

The application has been designed to help the general public in case of fire accidents, floods, mishaps in deep wells, rescue of wildlife, chemical or gas leaks, among other accidents. Arrangements have been made to facilitate people in need getting help within 10 seconds of their using the app.

“The Thee application can be downloaded on mobile phones free of cost and could be used to alert accidents,” an official release said.

Mr. Palaniswami also handed over cheques of ₹25 lakh each to the families of deceased firemen K. Sivarajan and P. Krishnamoorthy, who died while fighting a fire which broke out in a textile shop in Madurai on November 14. He had earlier announced the solatium and announced that one person each from both families would be granted a government job based on educational qualifications.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Director of Fire and Rescue Services M.S. Jaffar Sait and senior officials were present.