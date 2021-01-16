Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates COVID-19 vaccination drive in Madurai

When asked if he would take the shot, the CM said that he would definitely get himself vaccinated

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the State at Government Rajaji Hospital here.

The first dose of vaccine was administered to Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association president K. Senthil in the presence of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Indian Medical Association national president J. A. Jayalal, its Tamil Nadu president, P. Ramakrishnan and Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani were among those from the medical fraternity who volunteered to get vaccinated on day one.

A few other doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and 108 ambulance services workers were vaccinated at the GRH.

Later, addressing the media, the Chief Minister said he took pride in the fact that India was able to develop vaccines for the pandemic, which the entire world was looking forward to. “The untiring efforts of the Prime Minister have resulted in India developing the vaccines,” he said.

When asked if he would take the shot, Mr Palaniswami said that he would definitely get himself vaccinated. “Not only me, but also my family members and all the people of the country will have to take the vaccine,” he said.

Stating that COVID-19 infection easily spreads and several people have died, he said lakhs of people have also recovered.

On Covaxin

Allaying doubts over Covaxin, Mr Palaniswami said that the vaccine had undergone all clinical trials as per the the guidelines of Government of India.

Tamil Nadu has got 5.36 lakh dosages of the vaccine. Health workers, who belonged to the high risk category, would get it on priority, as they have to handle COVID-19 infected patients.

The State Health Department had taken up a dry run in 226 centres and the vaccination would be carried out in 166 centres.

‘Do not lower guard’

The Chief Minister said after the first dose of injection, the second dose would be injected on the 28th day. “People who take the vaccines should not lower their guard and follow all guidelines to keep themselves safe. The vaccine will develop immunity among the beneficiaries from the 42nd day,” he added.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan were present.