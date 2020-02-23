Tamil Nadu CM announces assistance to student visiting NASA

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to a student, who has been selected through a competition to visit the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent agency of the United States government.

V. Abhinaya, a Class 9 student from Namakkal district, has been selected in a competition for students of Class 6 and 12 across the country held by private organisations in Chennai and the U.S.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami congratulated the student on his behalf and of the State government.

“The chance to visit the NASA and to take part in the science conference is a success of her talent. I wish her success in all her educational endeavours and I wish her success in her interest in space and to bring more laurels to Tamil Nadu and to our country,” the Chief Minister stated.