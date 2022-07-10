Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary inspects venue for Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram
Ahead of the 44 th International Chess Olympiad scheduled to commence in Mamallapuram later this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other senior officials visited the coastal town on Sunday to review the arrangements being made for the event.
