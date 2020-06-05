Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to inaugurate CII event on Saturday

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will inaugurate a session on ‘Luminous Tamil Nadu’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on June 6. The event will be held via video-conferencing. Mr. Palaniswami will also deliver the inaugural address at the event and release a book on Tamil Nadu’s industrial prowess.

According to an official release, the State is taking numerous measures to ensure Tamil Nadu is a favoured destination for industries.

More than 500 leading industrialists are expected to take part in this event.

CII Tamil Nadu president Hari K. Thiagarajan, past presidents R. Dinesh, B. Santhanam, Preetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, Vijay Sankar of Sanmar Group, Srivats Ram of Wheels India and Satyakam Arya of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd are among those who will take part in the virtual event.

The event will focus on ways to take the State’s economy forward and attract new investments into Tamil Nadu.