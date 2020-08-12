Tamil Nadu Chief Minister orders release of water in Lower Bhavani Project canals from August 14

The water release, from Bhavani Sagar Dam, will benefit 1.03 lakh acres of land in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has ordered the release of water from Bhavani Sagar Dam from August 14 into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canals to benefit 1.03 lakh acres of land in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, he said that based on requests from farmers, water would be released from the dam from August 14 for 120 days in the LBP main canal with ‘odd number’ sluice gates, and ‘even number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas.

Water release will benefit 1,03,500 acres in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakurichi and Kodumudi in Erode district and Kangayam block in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi block in Karur district. He asked farmers to utilise the water judiciously and implement effective water management, and enhance productivity.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the water level in the dam stood at 101.10 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 1,333 cusecs while the outflow was 1,200 cusecs. The storage was 29.595 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.