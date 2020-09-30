Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lays foundation stone for new Tirupathur Collectorate

The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Collectorate building in Tirupathur was done through video-conferencing by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday.
Following the trifurcation of Vellore, Tirupathur district was created on November 28, 2019. The Collectorate is presently located in a two-storied building in the old Block Development Office building. The new Collector’s office, to be built a cost of ₹109.71 crore, will have seven floors and will house over 40 departments.
“The Collector’s office will be on the second floor. The building will be located in the Forest Department’s residential quarters premises. It is very close to the railway station and bus stop. The work is expected to be completed in a year’s time," said an official.
Tirupathur collector M. P. Sivanarul, Superintendent of Police P. Vijayakumar and other officials were present during the event.
