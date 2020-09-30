Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lays foundation stone for new Tirupathur Collectorate

Tirupathur Collector M. P. Sivanarul, SP P. Vijayakumar and other officials were present during the ceremony

Tirupathur Collector M. P. Sivanarul, SP P. Vijayakumar and other officials were present during the ceremony   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Collectorate building in Tirupathur was done through video-conferencing by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday.

Following the trifurcation of Vellore, Tirupathur district was created on November 28, 2019. The Collectorate is presently located in a two-storied building in the old Block Development Office building. The new Collector’s office, to be built a cost of ₹109.71 crore, will have seven floors and will house over 40 departments.

“The Collector’s office will be on the second floor. The building will be located in the Forest Department’s residential quarters premises. It is very close to the railway station and bus stop. The work is expected to be completed in a year’s time," said an official.

Tirupathur collector M. P. Sivanarul, Superintendent of Police P. Vijayakumar and other officials were present during the event.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 3:18:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-chief-minister-lays-foundation-stone-for-new-tirupathur-collectorate/article32730539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story