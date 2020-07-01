Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles death in NLC boiler blast, announces solatium

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of six persons in the explosion in Unit V of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd. on Wednesday, and announced a solatium.
In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the bereaved families each of the six deceased persons would be given from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). He also announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh to each of those who suffered major injuries and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries from the CMPRF.
The Cuddalore district administration has been instructed to rush those injured to safety and medical treatment and Minister M.C. Sampath, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and fire officials have been asked to visit the spot for relief measures on a war-footing, the CM said.
“I wish a speedy recovery to those, who suffered injuries,” Mr. Palaniswami said.
