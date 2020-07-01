Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoles death in NLC boiler blast, announces solatium

In a statement, the Chief Minister said ₹3 lakh each would be given to the families of the deceased, from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of six persons in the explosion in Unit V of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd. on Wednesday, and announced a solatium.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the bereaved families each of the six deceased persons would be given from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). He also announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh to each of those who suffered major injuries and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries from the CMPRF.

The Cuddalore district administration has been instructed to rush those injured to safety and medical treatment and Minister M.C. Sampath, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and fire officials have been asked to visit the spot for relief measures on a war-footing, the CM said.

“I wish a speedy recovery to those, who suffered injuries,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 3:22:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-chief-minister-condoles-death-in-nlc-boiler-blast-announces-solatium/article31961763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY