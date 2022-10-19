Tamil Nadu Assembly passes law banning online gambling, regulate online games

A panel headed by retired High Court judge K. Chandru had in its report observed that online game cannot be compared with the offline version

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday to prohibit online gambling and to regulate online games in the State.

The Bill seeks to replace an Ordinance promulgated by Governor R.N. Ravi recently banning online gambling and regulating online gaming.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, online gambling and online games are addictive in nature and increase the threat to public order manifold, while posing difficulties in terms of designing appropriate regulation.

A committee headed by retired High Court judge K. Chandru, constituted to advise the government on enacting a fresh legislation on online games, had in its report observed that online version of any game cannot be compared with the offline version, except in cases of word games or board games not involving any random outcome generator.

Another issue that has been raised is that gambling is available at all hours and often involves players competing with non-human/virtual participants, which are controlled by computer algorithms making it difficult to assess degree of chance or skill in remote games independent of the algorithm or programme.

It states that the remote gambling often takes place by means of virtual currencies and tokens, by passing the State’s financial surveillance.