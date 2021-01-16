Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | AIADMK sees polls as contest between genuine and fake democracy

The 2021 Assembly election is going to be the ground to find an answer to which should prevail – a genuine democracy that upholds the participation of all and respects republicanism or a fake democracy that “sacrifices people for power struggle” within a family, according to O. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the AIADMK and Deputy Chief Minister, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, party co-coordinator and Chief Minister.
The two leaders, in a statement issued on Saturday on the eve of birth anniversary of the party founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, called upon their party workers to remain vigilant so that there would never be any occasion for the revival of the DMK, which was “desperate to unleash the game of violence.”
Terming their party as “a movement for social change,” Mr Panneerselvam and Mr Palaniswami said the AIADMK was “not just a political party.” But, it had always been striving for all to get “equal rights and equal opportunity” to lead their lives happily.
The launch of nutritious noon-meal scheme the creation of the post of village administrative officers in place of hereditary village-level officials were among the achievements of the MGR rule, as recalled by the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.
