Tamarai Tech Park bags LEED Zero Energy certification

It uses wind and solar projects to meet demand

Tamarai Tech Park promoted by the Pioneer Asia Group, has been awarded with the LEED Zero Energy Certification, which recognizes a source energy balance of zero over 12 months.

The Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) presented the certificate to Niranjan Sankar, Director of Pioneer Asia Group, in the presence of State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Mr. Sankar said, “Our entire energy consumption is met through wind and solar projects set up by our group company Pioneer Wincon Pvt. Ltd. We are constantly undertaking initiatives to monitor and reduce the carbon footprint of our IT Park.”

“Tamarai Tech Park has fulfilled its energy demands by employing wind and solar generators. This, together with several other sustainability measures, has enabled it to achieve operational cost savings and neutralise carbon emissions,” said Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, managing director – South East Asia and Middle East, GBCI