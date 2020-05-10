Take action against private schools collecting fees: Ramadoss

CHENNAI

PMK founder Dr S. Ramadoss urged the State goverment to take strict action against private schools forcing parents to pay school fees, despite a government order.

In a statement, he alleged majority of private schools have asked the parents to pay school fees by May 15 and have warned that students won’t be enrolled for online classes.

Dr Ramadoss termed it inhumane. He pointed out that a lot of people have lost income due to the lockdown and forcing them to pay school fees could not be justified, especially when nobody was sure when things would return to normal.

Until such time, he urged the management of private schools to stop the collection of school fees.