Taiwanese electronics major Pegatron Corporation’s representatives meet with T.N. CM Stalin

An official communication said the Taiwanese delegation discussed the company’s investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu

July 25, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the Taiwanese electronics major Pegatron Corporation, led by its chairman T.H. Tung, discussed investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu during their meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

An official communication said the Taiwanese delegation discussed the company’s “investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu”.

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department attended the meeting.

