TAFE’s free tractor rental scheme for small farmers

Around 50,000 of them will benefit

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), part of the Amalgamations Group, has announced a free tractor rental scheme to support small farmers of Tamil Nadu during the current cropping season.

The scheme would cover about 1,20,000 acres benefiting around 50,000 farmers from May to July, a company press release said.

TAFE will offer 16,500 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and 26,800 implements on a “free-of-cost” rental basis to small farmers owning 2 acres or less, it added.

Farmers can rent them using TAFE’s digital platform on the Tamil Nadu government’s Uzhavan app or the toll-free helpline 1800-4200-100.

Government support

The scheme will be implemented with the support of the Agriculture Department.

“We thank the Chief Minister for his focus on farmer welfare and the Agricultural Minister for his support,” Mallika Srinivasan, chairperson and managing director, TAFE, said in the release.

The total outlay towards all of TAFE’s contributions to COVID-19 relief is ₹15 crore, the company said.