Tamil Nadu

Swaminathan hails repeal of legislations

Eminent agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan on Friday welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the decision to repeal the three farm laws.

In a statement, Prof. Swaminathan said: “I am happy with the announcement today. I emphasise that C2+50% is the core of the reports of the National Commission on Farmers. The future of our agriculture depends on the impact we can make on three fronts: production, procurement and prices. These should be attended to concurrently.”


