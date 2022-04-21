Suththam Sugaatharam quiz to be held

Special Correspondent April 21, 2022 00:54 IST

Special Correspondent April 21, 2022 00:54 IST

Hindu Tamil Thisai and Dettol Banega Swasth India, in line with the World Health Day’s theme “Namathu Bhoomi Namathu Sugaatharam” will be hosting a health quiz for schoolchildren from Classes IV to XII.

Questions pertaining to the quiz will be based on the hygiene behaviour-related content featured in the series Dettol Banega Swasth India Suththam Sugaatharam that was webcast on the Events YouTube platform of Hindu Tamil Thisai.

All these episodes are available for viewing on https://www.htamil.org/00220. Those who want to participate can register on https://www.htamil.org/00430. There are prizes to be won in the quiz.