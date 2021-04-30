Suspended SP moves HC

He is accused of waylaying a colleague

D. Kannan, a Superintendent of Police currently under suspension and facing a criminal case for having reportedly waylaid a woman SP when she was on her way to lodge a complaint of sexual harassment against a special Director-General of Police (also under suspension), has approached the Madras High Court, challenging his suspension order. He has described himself to be a victim of exaggerated allegations and claimed that he had not done anything wrong but for obeying the orders of his superior.

In an affidavit, the suspended SP said that he was on duty at Paranur toll plaza in Chengalpattu district on February 22 since the Chief Minister’s convoy was to pass through the toll gate. At around 1.35 p.m., he received a call on his mobile from the then Special DGP, in-charge of the Chief Minister’s security, instructing him to stop the vehicle of the woman SP who was travelling towards Chennai.

Claiming that he was not aware of the alleged sexual advances made by the Special DGP towards the woman SP or that she was proceeding to lodge a complaint against him, the petitioner said the Special DGP only told him that the woman SP was not reachable over phone and he wanted to talk to her. So, he waited for her about 150 m from the toll plaza when her vehicle zipped past him around 2.30 p.m.

“One sub-inspector signalled to stop the vehicle which was driven rashly endangering the lives of police personnel, including me, and had rashly rushed towards toll office thoroughfare. These abnormal scenes had naturally attracted the attention of toll booth staff and the public. Those public and toll staff stepped in the thoroughfare and prevented the further movement of the vehicle. I state that neither myself nor the police had stopped the vehicle,” the affidavit claimed.

Accusing the woman SP of having hurled abuses against him, the petitioner said he calmly told her that he was only obeying his superior, who wanted to talk to her.

“Later, I handed over my mobile phone by dialling the Special DGP’s mobile number to the complainant,” he said, and added that she then sat inside her car and spoke on the phone for 12 minutes.

“After ending the conversation, the complainant handed over my mobile to me and left for Chennai,” he said. Five days later, an FIR was registered against him on charges of having waylaid the complainant. The petitioner said that he was a meritorious officer and won medals for his outstanding devotion to duty.

He brought it to the notice of the court that although he was suspended on March 10, the Special DGP was not suspended until the Madras High Court, in suo motu proceedings, impressed upon the need to suspend the latter too. He accused the media of having tarnished his image by telecasting misleading reports based on incorrect information and “at the instance of a few powerful IAS and IPS officers.”