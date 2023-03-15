Supporters of MP ‘Tiruchi’ N. Siva wave black flags at Minister K.N. Nehru; Nehru’s supporters vandalise MP’s car

March 15, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - TIRUCHI

Black flags were waved at Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, allegedly by supporters of DMK Rajya Sabha MP ‘Tiruchi’ N. Siva, as the MP had not been invited to an official State government function held in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, when Mr. Nehru’s convoy that included cars of Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, and Mayor M. Anbazhagan, was crossing the residence of Mr. Siva in SBI Officer’s Colony on Lawsons Road.

Mr. Siva’s supporters, who were seated in front of his residence, were aggrieved over the failure to invite him for the inauguration of a badminton court constructed by the Tiruchi Corporation under the Namakku Naame Thittam, with public contribution. When the Minister’s convoy passed, they waved black flags at the Minister. Police personnel who were escorting the Minister, swung into action, and removed the protestors from the scene. Mr. Nehru thereafter proceeded to the venue and went ahead with the function.

Minutes after the function, the supporters of Mr. Nehru, in retaliation, allegedly vandalised the car of Mr. Siva, as well as two motorbikes that were parked in the portico of his house. Besides hurling stones at the house of Mr. Siva and at those who waved the black flags, Mr. Nehru’s supporters smashed the windscreen of the car and some ornamental lights outside the house. Mr. Siva’s supporters managed to escape by locking themselves inside the house.

The police, who rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control and detained four persons on charges of waving black flags at the Minister. As supporters of Mr. Nehru and Mr. Siva continued to arrive at the spot, the police stepped up security in the area.

Mr. Siva was not present at the house when the incident occurred.

Condemning the incident, Karate V. Muthukumar, a DMK member and son-in-law of Mr. Siva, said it was unfortunate that “hooligans” had barged into the house of the DMK MP and vandalised valuables. The police had failed to provide security to the ruling party MP, he alleged.