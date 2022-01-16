Sunday lockdown total in Villupuram, Cuddalore regions

The law enforcement authorities in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi districts made extensive deployment of personnel for effective enforcement of the lockdown

Shops and establishments, except in the essential category, remained shut, vehicles kept off the roads and most people stayed indoors as the complete lockdown on Sundays took effect, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Police said the rules of the Sunday lockdown were strictly enforced and only essential services and emergency travel were allowed.

The main roads in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi towns wore a deserted look. Retail outlets, meat shops, vegetable markets, and industries remained shut. Hotels offered only takeaways. Only hospitals, pharmacies, and Aavin milk booths were opened.

At several places in Cuddalore district, police teams stopped two-wheeler users to check the purpose of their venturing outdoors. Fines were imposed on those loitering about or not wearing masks.

A senior police officer in Cuddalore said that barring minor violations it was 100 % compliance across the district.

The Cuddalore district police had erected 52 check-posts in addition to existing check-posts. Over 1,400 police personnel were deployed in all the seven police sub-divisions in the district.

The Cuddalore and Villupuram district police also checked vehicles along the inter-state border with Puducherry. They also checked vehicles on important locations within each station’s limits. The police also erected barricades on the East Coast Road and Tindivanam Road and users were stopped and questioned on the purpose of travel.