Sujith Wilson’s body buried at Fathima Pudur

The body of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, which was retrieved from the abandoned borewell at Nadukattupatti early on Tuesday, was laid to rest at the graveyard in nearby Fathima Pudur shortly after 8 a.m.

Relatives and well-wishers grieved in silence as the funeral prayer service was conducted by the local parish priest of Avarampatti.

A pall of gloom pervaded Fathima Pudur in Malaiyadipatti Panchayat, the native village of the child's family, neighbouring Vilankurichi and surroundings, as wailing relatives had a last glipmse of the coffin.

The decomposed body of the child was retrieved hours after a foul smell started emanating from the borewell. Since the body was dismembered and decomposed, it was placed in a coffin and brought straight to the graveyard for burial after postmortem at Manapparai GH.

The parents of the child were inconsolable as hundreds of relatives and well-wishers from surroundings paid homage at the graveyard.

Sixty-year-old Subramani, a family friend, said nobody was allowed to witness the retrieval operation or the body. Relatives of the family admitted that retrieving the body was difficult since the diameter of the borewell into which the boy had fallen was just four inches.

Although efforts were on to dig an adjacent passage to reach the two-year-old for over 36 hours, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) officials began attempts to lift the boy through the opening of the abandoned borewell at around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner of Revenue Administration J. Radhakrishnan had said that experts monitoring Sujith had noticed foul smell at around 10 p.m on Monday. “Soon, special equipment was used to retrieve him from the abandoned well. A team of doctors took around 45 minutes to confirm his death and give a detailed report,” he said.

Meanwhile, work to close the abandoned borewell and the adjacent passage dug to rescue the boy began under the supervision of Collector S. Sivarasu.