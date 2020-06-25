Sub-committee inspects Mullaperiyar dam

A five-member sub-supervisory committee, comprising officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, inspected the Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district on Thursday.
The Supreme Court had set up the supervisory committee after the issue of storage level became a bone of contention between the two States.
Six years ago, the top court had directed that the storage level of the dam could be raised to 142 feet and instructed the committee to inspect the reservoir at periodic intervals.
To assist the committee, a sub-supervisory committee was formed comprising officials from both States. With the southwest monsoon setting in Kerala about three weeks ago, the officials arrived here and inspected the main dam, baby dam, gallery area, seepage and shutter operations.
The officials led by M.S. Saravanakumar from Central Water Commission, led the team with Kumar and Sam Irwin from Tamil Nadu and Praseeth and Binu Baby from Kerala. According to a reliable source, the members expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the reservoir.
The sub-supervisory committee had last inspected the reservoir in January when the storage level was 119.40 feet. On Thursday, the water level stood at 112.25 ft, officials said, adding that a report would be sent to the committee shortly.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, mediapersons from Tamil Nadu were not permitted to cover the inspection.
