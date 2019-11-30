Strong easterly likely to extend rains

The strong easterly trough has increased the prospects of widespread rainfall in the the State till Monday. A few places in coastal districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the weekend.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday, Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district and Lower Anicut, Thanjavur recorded 12 cm, the highest volume of rainfall for the day.

Several places in delta districts received rain spells. Weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded 1.4 cm and 2 cm of rainfall respectively.

N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said one or two places in the coastal districts had a chance of very heavy rainfall, up to 24 cm during the weekend.

The easterly trough prevailing at a height between 0.9 km and 1.5 km, south of Sri Lanka to north of Tamil Nadu off Bay of Bengal is expected to bring moderate rainfall over most places of the State. Some districts along the western ghats also have a chance of receiving heavy rain on Monday.

Low pressure

Chennai may get heavy rain in some areas on Saturday and Sunday. A low pressure lying over southwest Arabian sea and adjoining equatorial ocean was also a reason for the strong the easterly wind, he said. This season, Chennai has received 41 cm of rainfall against its share of 59 cm. The Meteorological Department expects the next spell of rain to begin around December 12.