Steps on to ensure safety of deep-sea fishing boats: Minister

In view of the well-marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal that is likely to develop into a depression, the Fisheries Department is taking steps to ensure the safety of 210 deep sea boats from Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts that are in the sea.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Sunday said that eight boats belonging to Thoothukudi district had returned due to the efforts of the Department.

“Steps are being taken to contact the boats over satellite phones and VHF sets. They are being asked to either return or head to nearby harbours or landing centres,” he said in a statement.

“The governments of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Lakshadweep have been requested to permit safe anchorage for boats from Tamil Nadu, due to the depression that is likely to develop into a cyclone,” he added.