State’s opinion on NEP will be known after discussion with CM, says Sengottaiyan

The State government’s opinion on the new National Education Policy 2020 will be known only after discussion with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan told mediapersons at Varapalayam near Gobichettipalayam on Thursday.

The Minister, who inspected the Athikadavu – Avinashi groundwater recharge and drinking water supply scheme work in progress at the village, said the government is yet to receive communication regarding the policy from the Central government. “After receiving the details, the Chief Minister will explain the State’s stand,” Mr. Sengottaiyan said. The Minister said that the broadcast of lessons for government school students through 14 television channels would commence on August 3, instead of August 1. The telecast timing for each class would be announced soon and the number of students using the service would be monitored, Mr. Sengottaiyan added.

Stating that the Chief Minister would announce the date for commencement of admissions in government schools for the current academic year, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the department had set a target for admitting two lakh students. He reiterated that only after the impact of COVID-19 subsides, parents will be consulted and a decision on reopening schools will be taken.