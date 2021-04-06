State’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh; 11 more persons die

3,672 new cases reported; 1,335 test positive in Chennai, 376 in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu’s overall COVID-19 tally crossed nine lakh on Monday as another 3,672 persons tested positive for the infection. Till date, 9,03,479 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

It has taken 111 days for the State to add one lakh more cases to its overall tally. Tamil Nadu had crossed eight lakh cases on December 14, 2020. The State reached another milestone on Monday as the total sample count crossed two crore. With the testing of 80,056 more samples, the overall samples tested so far reached 2,00,12,235. Another 11 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,789.

Of this, Chennai accounted for seven fatalities, while Chengalpattu, Madurai, Nagapattinam and Vellore recorded one death each. Of this, two persons did not have co-morbidities — a 50-year-old man from Chennai who died at the Government Corona Hospital on April 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and septic shock, and a 62-year-old man from Chennai who died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on April 3 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai recorded 1,335 cases, taking the total case count to 2,55,074. Coimbatore followed with 376 cases. Chengalpattu’s daily count crossed 300.

A total of 310 persons tested positive in the district. There were 156 cases in Tiruvallur, 129 cases in Thanjavur, 128 cases each in Kancheepuram and Tiruchi and 104 in Tiruppur.

Among other districts, there were 88 cases in Madurai, 72 in Cuddalore and 70 in Salem. Only three districts — Ariyalur, Perambalur and Virudhunagar — clocked in fewer than 10 cases each. Nine returnees — four from Karnataka, two each from Oman and Andhra Pradesh and one from UAE — were among those who tested positive in the State. Another 1,842 persons recovered after treatment, taking the total number of persons recovered so far to 8,66,913.

The active caseload stood at 23,777, of which Chennai accounted for 8,991 persons, followed by 2,436 in Coimbatore and 2,322 in Chengalpattu. Neugen Diagnostics and Healthcare, Chennai, was approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are 260 testing facilities — 69 in the government and 191 in the private sector.

Another 57,726 persons — 30,252 persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities, 24,213 senior citizens, 1,228 frontline workers and 2,033 healthcare workers — were vaccinated on Monday. The overall coverage till date stood at 33,14,026.

Daily vaccine update

According to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, vaccination was held in 3,994 sessions. Of these, 1,705 healthcare workers, 1,114 frontline workers, 26,446 persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities and 20,906 senior citizens received Covishield, and the remaining 328 healthcare workers, 114 frontline workers, 3,806 persons with co-morbidities and 3,307 senior citizens received Covaxin.